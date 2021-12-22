New Celtics signing Joe Johnson picks unique jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joe Johnson is back with the Boston Celtics and he has a new jersey number.

The 40-year-old guard signed a 10-day contract with the Celtics on Wednesday as the team deals with a roster hit hard by COVID-19. Boston has ruled out seven players for Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. All seven players are in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Johnson was originally selected by the Celtics with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, although they traded him midway through his rookie season.

The team announced he will wear No. 55 during his second stint in Boston

Twelve players have worn No. 55 for the Celtics, most recently Jeff Teague last season. Eric Williams wore it the longest from 1996 through 2004.

Johnson's jersey numbers from his 17-year career include 2, 6, 7 and 31. None of those numbers are available in Boston. Nos. 2, 6 and 31 are retired for Red Auerbach, Bill Russell and Cedric Maxwell, respectively. Jaylen Brown wears No. 7.

Johnson is eligible to make his debut Wednesday against the Cavaliers.