Celtics make sign-and-trade of Kemba Walker official, will wear No. 8

LAS VEGAS -- Kemba Walker is officially a Boston Celtic.

A member of the NBA's All-NBA Third team this past season, the Boston Celtics acquired Walker and a future second round pick (the least favorable of Brooklyn and New York's 2020 picks) in a sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Terry Rozier and a future protected second round pick.

Walker, who will wear the No. 8 jersey, is coming off a season in Charlotte in which he averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3-point range while dishing out 5.9 assists to go with 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

He was one of just two players (Bradley Beal of Washington was the other) to average at least 25.0 points and dish out 5.0 assists while playing in all 82 regular season games.

"Kemba has excelled in this league for many years while consistently playing at a level among the NBA's elite," said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge. "His expansive skillset and model of consistency will fit in seamlessly with what we're trying to accomplish as an organization."

The 6-foot-1 guard spent his first eight NBA seasons with the Charlotte Hornets after having led the UConn Huskies to a national title in 2011.

