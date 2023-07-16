Celtics sign Summer League standout to two-way deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jay Scrubb impressed in five Summer League games for the Boston Celtics. On Saturday, he was rewarded for his efforts.

The C's announced the signing of Scrubb, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, to a two-way contract.

"I feel great," Scrubb said. "It's another opportunity to be able to come to a great organization and be able to showcase my abilities, come in and try to help them improve. That's what I'm most excited for."

Scrubb averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 steals for the Summer League C's. The 22-year-old scored at least 15 points in his first four games this summer with Boston.

Originally drafted in the second round (55th overall) by the Brooklyn Nets in 2020, Scrubb has played in 24 games at the NBA level between the Los Angeles Clippers (2020-22) and Orlando Magic (2022-23). He has averaged 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game.

Scrubb's two-way deal means he will spend most of his time with the G-League Maine Celtics and be limited to only 50 games with Boston. He will not be permitted to play in the playoffs unless his contract is converted to a standard deal.