Would Celtics sign Kendrick Perkins? Danny Ainge gives forthright answer originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Yes, Danny Ainge and Kendrick Perkins have exchanged phone calls. But it doesn't sound like Perkins' reunion with the Boston Celtics is happening in the near future.

Ainge revealed Thursday on 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Toucher & Rich" he spoke with Perkins' agent a few weeks ago, then confirmed he and the free agent big man talked on the phone Wednesday night.

"I put a call into (Celtics assistant general manager) Mike Zarren, who happened to be sitting with Kendrick and Paul Pierce, and had the chance to talk to both of them (Wednesday) night," Ainge said.

"Kendrick has expressed some interest in coming back. He wants to play this last year and then retire."

So... What did Ainge think about Perkins' desire to finish his career as a Celtic?

"I don't think it's a good fit for our team right now," Ainge said. "You never know what happens during the course of the season, but right now we have a lot of bigs. We have some bigs that we really like that we can't even find time for. So, it's probably not a good fit for us at this moment."

If the 34-year-old can't find a spot on the roster, would Ainge consider hiring him in an organizational role?

"There's a lot of qualified people, and I don't know," Ainge responded. "I've got people that would love to come work in the Celtics' front office every year, a lot of guys that I really like that I can't hire and we just don't have room."

Ainge also insisted his conversations with Perkins had nothing to do with Kyrie Irving's suggestion that Boston add a "14- or 15-year veteran."

The Celtics' president of basketball operations didn't completely rule out bringing in Perkins later in the season, but for now, it seems this development is on the back burner.

