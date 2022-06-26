Celtics sign big man Mfiondu Kabengele to Summer League roster

Celtics sign 2019 first-round pick to Summer League roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' Las Vegas Summer League roster is taking shape.

After adding forwards Jordan Bone and Trevion Williams to the mix, the C's reportedly signed Mfiondu Kabengele on a camp deal.

Kabengele, a Florida State star, originally was selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets. The 6-foot-10 forward has played 51 career games between the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers. He played for the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers last season, averaging 17.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Bone, Williams and Kabengele join a C's Summer League roster that also is expected to include Sam Hauser, Malik Fitts, Matt Ryan, Juwan Morgan, Bodric Thomas, Juhann Begarin and Boston's second-round pick in this year's draft, JD Davison. The team's 2020 second-round pick, Yam Madar, will not participate as he has decided to focus on his Israeli national team commitments.

Celtics Summer League action is set to begin July 9 vs. the Miami Heat.