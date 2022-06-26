Celtics sign big man Mfiondu Kabengele to camp deal for Las Vegas Summer League

Anyone trying to make the roster of the Boston Celtics cannot help to note the shoulders of the giants upon which the reputation and mystique of the storied franchise now stands, but for Mfiondu Kabengele, giants run in the family.

Nephew of the Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutumbo, Kabengele has been signed by the Celtics to a camp deal to play on Boston’s Las Vegas Summer League roster according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. The 6-foot-9 Florida State product may not be the prodigious shot-blocker his uncle is, but he has a solid jumper that could make him a valuable player should it ever become reliable, and some NBA experience with stints playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers.

In his previous two stops, he’s appeared in 51 total games, putting up 2.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game while shooting 31.4% from deep and 64.0% from the charity stripe.

The former No. 47 pick will instead play for the Israeli national team. https://t.co/Pp8PMp7toM — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) June 26, 2022

Still somewhat raw as a prospect at 24, Kabengele is running out of time to find a role in the league but is more than a worthy addition to the Sin City Celtics as he tries to find purchase to do so with Boston.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

