Celtics settle Game 2 locker room incident with 'fight' by the pool

WATCH: C's settle locker room incident with 'fight' by the pool originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics had some unfinished business after their Game 2 locker room altercation.

Marcus Smart, who reportedly was at the center of the heated incident with Jaylen Brown, settled the beef by the NBA bubble's pool with teammate Enes Kanter.

Kanter posted a video of their "fight" to his Twitter, and it is excellent:

We couldn’t settle the fight in the locker room so we took it out to the pool

😂🤷🏻‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/9qNbtXrDwe — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 21, 2020

Looks like we can officially declare Smart the winner.

All jokes aside, the Celtics appear to have completely put the locker room meltdown behind them. Smart said earlier Monday, "We're a family, a family fights all the time. I fight with my brothers all the time. But at the end of the day, we can fight with each other and nobody else can.

"It happens between families, especially a family like ours who has been together so long. It’s going to happen."

Smart and the C's responded with a Game 3 victory over the Miami Heat, and will look to bring that same fire into Game 4.

Tip-off for Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.