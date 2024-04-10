Celtics set record with fewest free throws in NBA history in loss to Milwaukee

Before last (April 9) Tuesday night, the lowest number of free throws taken by the Boston Celtics was a total of three on two separate occasions. They came in games in 2021 and 1974 vs. the Utah Jazz and the Capital Bullets (now the Washington Wizards), to give you an idea of how rare such tilts are in the league’s eight-decade history.

But Boston broke their (and the NBA’s) record vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, taking precisely 0 free throws for a first in league history. It came in a 104-91 loss to the Bucks, and was in part indicative of the level of effort we saw from a team with their postseason fate already out of their hands.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, spent some time breaking down that game and its historical context on a recent episode. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire