Celtics set NBA record as Kristaps Porzingis wins Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have found another way to make NBA history during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday. Porzingis averaged 19.8 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks per game as the Celtics went 4-0 from April 1 through April 7.

The 7-foot-2 center is averaging 20.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in his first season with the Celtics.

The Celtics have become the first team in history to have four different players win Player of the Week in the same season since the award's inception in 1979-80.

In addition to Porzingis, Jayson Tatum (Nov. 6), Jaylen Brown (March 4) and Derrick White (March 25) also have won the award for Boston this season.

The Celtics, who own a 62-16 record entering Monday, have a staggering 15-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks for first place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have already clinched the best record in the league and homecourt advantage throughout the 2024 playoffs as a result.