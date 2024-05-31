Celtics set to face Mavericks in 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics will face the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals after the Mavericks took care of the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 in the Western Conference finals. Boston will look to earn its first title in sixteen years against one of the league’s most formidable offenses.

The Celtics beat the Mavericks twice during the regular season, including a massive 138-110 victory at home in early March. But with the superstar duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Dallas will present a serious challenge for Boston’s defense. The Mavericks loaded up on athletic big men at the trade deadline, too, giving head coach Jason Kidd even more looks on the scoring attack. The Celtics will be ready, however. They’re heading into the Finals with more than a week of rest and preparation. Not only will Boston be hungry for redemption after 2022, but they should be welcoming Kristaps Porzingis back from injury.

The 2024 NBA Finals will tip off next week with Game 1 set for Thursday, June 6 in Boston.

On Bill Russell, the original sneaker free agent https://t.co/kwYGtbF49H pic.twitter.com/mtgj13ZDhE — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) May 31, 2024

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire