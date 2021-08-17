Celtics send Knicks two draft picks in Evan Fournier sign-and-trade

C's gain more flexibility in Fournier sign-and-trade with Knicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Death, taxes and the Boston Celtics creating traded player exceptions.

Evan Fournier's departure from the Celtics in free agency received an update Tuesday when the New York Knicks announced they acquired Fournier via sign-and-trade with Boston.

Here are the terms of the deal:

Knicks receive: Evan Fournier, 2023 second round draft pick, conditional 2022 second round draft pick (via Charlotte Hornets, top-55 protected)

Celtics receive: Cash considerations

By trading Fournier instead of letting him signing with the Knicks outright, the C's also created another traded player exception. It's the same path they took last November by sending Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets via a sign-and-trade that generated a $28 million TPE -- which Boston used in part to acquire Fournier from the Orlando Magic at last season's NBA trade deadline.

The Celtics' new TPE is worth $17.1 million, The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reports.

New president of basketball operations Brad Stevens entered the offseason with trade exceptions for five different players -- Hayward ($11 million), Daniel Theis ($5 million), Enes Kanter ($4.8 million), Jeff Teague ($1.6 million), and Vincent Poirier ($343,000) -- and used them to reshape the roster by adding newcomers like Josh Richardson.

The Celtics have until next summer to use the Fournier TPE, and it's likely they wait until then: Boston is up against the salary cap with its current roster but should have much more flexibility in the 2022 offseason, when the team could acquire a player making up to $17 million and absorb his deal into the TPE.