Celtics’ Sam Cassell aiming to become an NBA head coach

Sam Cassell spent the 2023-24 NBA season as one of Joe Mazzulla’s top assistant coaches, winning his fourth NBA championship (three as a player) in the process. Cassell is among the most respected assistants in the NBA. JJ Redick has reportedly shown interest in adding him to his Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff.

According to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, who was talking on SNY’s “Sports Shorts,” Cassell is looking to take the next step in his career and become an NBA head coach. He interviewed for the Lakers job shortly after Darvin Ham was relieved of his duties.

“I spoke to Sam,” Robinson said. “Sam and I texted…he said his goal is to become a head coach in the NBA. I think the right opportunity needs to come along. I’m not hearing that Sam is in that conversation. I have heard that he and Rajon Rondo are assistant coaching candidates that JJ Redick is considering in Los Angeles.”

Cassell has the pedigree to thrive as a head coach in the NBA. He’s spent the past 15 years on the assistants’ bench. He has won at the highest level as both a player and a coach. And he would command respect within a locker room.

New episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast on YouTube via @CLNSMedia ☘️🧪📺 What comes next for the Celtics after securing Banner 18? With @JackSimoneNBA Sponsored by: @PrizePicks | @Gametime https://t.co/BAKhJWXtUW — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) June 22, 2024

Nevertheless, it appears that Cassell will remain as an assistant in the near future. Marc Stein recently reported that the Boston Celtics are looking to elevate Cassell into Charles Lee’s spot as the lead assistant with the Celtics, as they look to fend off interest from Los Angeles.

Whether Cassell ends the season with Boston, or gets offered a head coaching role, remains to be seen.

Subscribe to the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3UAVYRg

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3y0H4Lh

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QnlPcS

Substack: https://bit.ly/3WoA0Cf

(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://celticswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire