Celtics roster: New depth chart after Dennis Schroder deal

Celtics roster reset: Another move coming after Schroder deal? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Stevens isn't exactly easing into his job as new Boston Celtics president of basketball operations.

The Celtics made another move Tuesday night by landing free-agent point guard Dennis Schroder on a reported one-year, $5.9 million contract. Schroder joins a crowded backcourt that includes fellow newcomers Kris Dunn and Josh Richardson, who were acquired in trades after the 2021 NBA Draft.

Add in Al Horford, Enes Kanter and Bruno Fernando while subtracting Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, and the Celtics' supporting cast for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will look a whole lot different in 2021-22.

Boston may not be done dealing, either. Before we get into what could come next, let's lay out the team's potential starting lineup and current depth chart.

Celtics' projected starting lineup

PG Marcus Smart SG Dennis Schroder SF Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum C Robert Williams

If the Celtics want a bigger lineup, they could insert Horford or Kanter at power forward and bring Schroder off the bench. Schroder comes to Boston with "no expectation" of a starting role, per CelticsBlog's Keith Smith, and could shine on the second unit like he did in Oklahoma City, where he finished second in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2020.

Why Smart over Schroder at point guard? Ime Udoka suggested Wednesday that's the role Smart desires, and the new Celtics head coach seems to be on board with that plan.

Ime Udoka said he intends to put the ball in Marcus Smart's hands a lot more.



"He’s kind of asked for that and I think he’ll be a great facilitator as well.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) August 11, 2021

Udoka has plenty of options in the backcourt, though. Let's check out Boston's current depth chart.

Story continues

Celtics current depth chart (17 players)

PG Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder, Payton Pritchard, Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards SG Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford SF Jaylen Brown, Aaron Nesmith, Grant Williams, Sam Hauser* PF Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Jabari Parker C Robert Williams, Enes Kanter, Bruno Fernando

*Two-way deal

Newsflash: The Celtics aren't keeping five point guards. It's hard to envision Edwards staying on this roster, and Boston reportedly was exploring trade options for Dunn before adding Schroder, so it's possible he'll be on the move, as well.

A three-man point guard rotation of Smart, Schroder and Pritchard -- with the flexibility to play Smart and Schroder in the same lineups -- seems like the natural outcome, with Richardson and Langford as shooting guards off the bench.

In the frontcourt, Stevens could free up salary by parting with Parker and his non-guaranteed contract, while Fernando could be included in trade talks involving Dunn.

Roster moves are coming either way, as the Celtics can only carry 15 players on their in-season roster. But this group may only require some minor tinkering, as Stevens has managed to surround Tatum and Brown with solid talent while avoiding the "hard cap" and maintaining financial flexibility entering the 2022 offseason.