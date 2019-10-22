NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-76ers starts at 6:30pm Wednesday with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike & Tommy have the call of the game at 7:30pm.

The Boston Celtics will be without two of their rookies for Wednesday night's season-opening game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

The C's officially announced Tuesday that center Tacko Fall and Romeo Langford won't play in Philly.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fall, who was signed by the Celtics as an undrafted free agent and has become a fan favorite, is in the concussion protocol. Boston selected Langford with the No. 14 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he's battling a knee injury.

Second-year center Robert Williams has been in the concussion protocol of late, but the Celtics expect him to be ready for Opening Night.

The Celtics-76ers rivalry has been pretty one-sided of late, with Boston winning 10 of the last 13 matchups including the playoffs. The 76ers shook up their roster over the summer with a few big roster moves, and that included signing Celtics forward Al Horford in free agency. These storylines, and several others have created plenty of buzz entering Wednesday night's showdown between the C's and Sixers, which tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Celtics rookies Tacko Fall, Romeo Langford ruled out for opener vs. 76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston