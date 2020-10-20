Will these Celtics rookies still have a place in Boston next season?

Forsberg's Focus: Do these players have a role next season? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

* Each weekday for the rest of the month, we’ll put members of the 2019-20 Celtics, and some of their most notable statistics, under the microscope while assessing their seasons and what lies ahead:

960

That’s the total number of minutes logged this season by Boston’s triumvirate of Carsen Edwards, Vincent Poirier, and Javonte Green. The trio accounted for a mere 4.4 percent of Boston’s total minutes this season and played a combined total of just 11 minutes overall in the playoffs.

Even as rookies, that’s a jarringly low number despite modest expectations for this group entering the year.

What went right for Edwards/Poirier/Green in 2020

The Celtics snagged Edwards early in the second round (33rd overall pick) as part of a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. He erupted for 30 points in the team’s preseason finale in Cleveland, which included an incredible eight third-quarter 3-pointers. Dreams of him as a microwave bench scorer began bubbling for Celtics fans.

Green had one of the best stories in the NBA, winning the battle for Boston’s final roster spot as a 26-year-old rookie after toiling overseas in Spain, Italy, and Germany. His athleticism, especially his insane hops, distinguished Green.

The Celtics paid decent money (two years, $5.1 million) to bring Poirier over from France with hopes he could compete for big-man minutes. His personality — and penchant for eye-popping fashion — blended well with Boston’s diverse group of international bigs.

What went wrong for Edwards/Poirier/Green in 2020

That big preseason game in Cleveland might have conspired against Edwards as expectations spiked. It’s easy to forget but he saw pretty steady minutes early in the season but shot just 32.1 percent over his first 21 games and, by mid-December, was essentially out of the rotation. Even in the G-League his 3-point shot defied him as he connected on just 27.7 percent of his 9.2 attempts over 13 games.

Among this trio, Green provided the best minutes, even if his playing time was sporadic. He made a bit of a push for time in early November, especially after Gordon Hayward broke his hand, and yet soon faded from the rotation. He never quite harnessed his athleticism in the way that allowed him to consistently be an impact defender but he was good for a highlight-caliber dunk whenever he got extended run.

Poirier had a couple encouraging moments for France during FIBA play that made Celtics fans wonder if his rim-running ways could earn him immediate time. Instead, Poirier often looked overmatched on the NBA court. He had a team-worst net rating of minus-6.5 in 130 minutes of floor time (though some of that can be chalked up to noise in trash-time situations). Poirier, who departed the bubble for the birth of his first child, played only 1 minute, 49 seconds total in Orlando between seeding and playoff games.

Early outlook for Edwards/Poirier/Green for 2021

Shooting is such a premium that the Celtics will give Edwards every chance to find his shot and he’s a low-cost option under the team’s long-term control. Still, the Celtics had a team-worst offensive rating of 94.9 during Edwards’ 351 minutes of floor time this season.

Green has a nonguaranteed contract for the 2021 season that nearly doubles in cost to $1.5 million. He’s proven he belongs on an NBA roster but it might be somewhere other than Boston if the Celtics need that roster spot, or can fill that slot cheaper given their luxury tax concerns.

Those same tax concerns make it tough to see how Boston carries Poirier at $2.6 million unless he shows marked improvement in a short offseason. Boston could try to get someone to absorb Poirier’s salary in exchange for draft assets if they can’t invest in his NBA development.