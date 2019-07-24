Celtics rookie Tacko Fall has a big fan in comedian Norm Macdonald

The legend of Tacko Fall has extended beyond basketball.

The Boston Celtics' 7-foot-7 rookie, who became the darling of NBA Summer League with his entertaining play, earned a Twitter shout-out Tuesday from comedian Norm Macdonald, of all people.

Hey, @tackofall99, watched all your summer league games. So fantastic. And I'm thrilled The Celtics picked you up. It was great to meet you, and if you need anything next time you're in the neighborhood, let me know.. Give me a call or DM me here. Peace, brother. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) July 23, 2019

Macdonald, a comedy legend and "Saturday Night Live" alum, says he watched all of the Celtics' summer league games and actually met Fall, who responded to his new friend Tuesday night.

Was great meeting you as well! https://t.co/RyWPXeesrt — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) July 23, 2019

Macdonald joins the ranks of Celtics fans rooting for Boston to give Fall, who averaged 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in five summer league games, a permanent roster spot this season.

The 23-year-old Senegal native currently is on an Exhibit 10 contract, which guarantees him an invite to Celtics training camp but means another team can sign him at any point if he doesn't land on the team's 15-man roster.

Perhaps Fall's addition could get Macdonald out to a Celtics (or Maine Red Claws) game this season?

