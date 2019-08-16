Celtics rookie Romeo Langford taunted by D'Angelo Russell after NBA 2K rating reveal

Romeo Langford is the latest Celtic to take issue with their rating in the upcoming "NBA 2K20" video game.

The rookie guard was given a 72 overall rating, which probably is a bit lower than many would expect given he was a lottery pick (No. 14 overall) in this year's draft. Langford took to Instagram to express his displeasure.

As you can see at the bottom of the IG post, Langford's modest rating sparked a taunt from Golden State Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell. The Indiana product responded to Russell's "Can't wait to bust yo ass #ReaLife" comment with "you got me messed too #sayless". The two have engaged with one another on social media before, so this is just some friendly trash talk. Still, it'll be fun to watch the two young guards face off against one another on the court.

It's been a quiet offseason for Langford, so that could have played a factor in the 19-year-old's rating. He was held out of Celtics Summer League action with a thumb injury.

Langford likely will get a chance to make Russell eat his words when the Celtics visit the Warriors on Nov. 15.

