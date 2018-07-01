Celtics rookie Robert Williams continues to make terrible first impression with club

Boston Celtics rookie Robert Williams will have years to impress the hometown fans with his play. It might take years, too, because the 20-year-old is making a terrible first impression on the team and its fans.

Williams continued to dig a deeper hole Sunday, when the team revealed a missed flight led to Williams missing his first day of Summer League practice.

Why did Robert Williams miss his first day of Summer League practice?

As assistant coach Jay Larranaga explained, Williams missed his flight. He’s expected to join the team Monday.

UH OH: #Celtics announce Robert Williams missed first day of Summer League practice in Waltham because he missed his flight. Assistant coach Jay Larranaga forced to explain: pic.twitter.com/yE8qWm1aLN — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 1, 2018





How did the Celtics respond?

Larranaga didn’t seem eager to talk about the incident, so you can assume the team is less than pleased. He went on to say he was disappointed, but added that the team would handle the issue internally.

Not the first time the rookie has disappointed Celtics

Williams was drafted just 10 days ago, and has already made three huge mistakes with the Celtics. Things immediately went sour, as Williams slept through his introductory conference call the day after the draft.

That was his first major mistake since joining the club. His missed flight and missed first practice are the other two errors.

Can Robert Williams work himself back into the Celtics’ good graces?

Williams can start by waking up on time and making it to scheduled team events. At this point, simply showing up would be a step forward for the rookie. It would also help if he performed. The team and its fans likely aren’t happy with him now, but that could change quickly he plays well. If not … it’s going to be much harder to win people over.

Celtics first-round pick Robert Williams missed a flight and his first Summer League practice. (AP Photo)

