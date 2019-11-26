Celtics rookie Grant Williams surprises team employees with kind gesture

Boston Celtics rookie Grant Williams is making a positive impact both on and off the court.

The C's No. 22 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft was in the holiday spirit Tuesday as he surprised each team employee with a thoughtful gift. Williams gave out candles with labels that read, "Appreciate all you do for us. From, Grant."

Take a look at a photo of the candle below, via Celtics.com's Marc D'Amico:

.@Grant2Will came to the Celtics office today and handed out candles to every employee as both a holiday gesture and as a thank you for everyone's hard work. No other player in the 11 yrs I've been here has done something like this. He did it as a rookie. He is a special person. pic.twitter.com/Qp2dcZ3p30 — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) November 26, 2019

Quite the gesture from the 20-year-old.

Williams topped his gift off with a message on Twitter for the C's employees who keep the team "organized and professional":

Thanks but you guys are special to us. You guys don't get the credit you guys deserve for keeping us organized and professional. Thankful for all of you!! https://t.co/e2Ie1zQn8D — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) November 26, 2019

So far in his rookie season, Williams hasn't exactly lit up the stat sheet. But that hasn't mattered as he's provided plenty of energy off the bench and has made the most of his limited minutes.

Clearly, that positive energy goes beyond just the parquet.

