Celtics rookie Grant Williams surprises team employees with kind gesture

Justin Leger

Boston Celtics rookie Grant Williams is making a positive impact both on and off the court.

The C's No. 22 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft was in the holiday spirit Tuesday as he surprised each team employee with a thoughtful gift. Williams gave out candles with labels that read, "Appreciate all you do for us. From, Grant."

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Take a look at a photo of the candle below, via Celtics.com's Marc D'Amico:

Quite the gesture from the 20-year-old.

Williams topped his gift off with a message on Twitter for the C's employees who keep the team "organized and professional":

So far in his rookie season, Williams hasn't exactly lit up the stat sheet. But that hasn't mattered as he's provided plenty of energy off the bench and has made the most of his limited minutes.

Clearly, that positive energy goes beyond just the parquet.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Celtics rookie Grant Williams surprises team employees with kind gesture originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What to Read Next