Jersey swaps have become the ultimate show of respect in the NBA, and Celtics rookie Grant Williams hopes he'll get the chance to pay that respect to a couple of his favorite players this season.

Williams, the C's No. 22 overall pick in this year's draft, revealed to ESPN the two players he'd most like to swap jerseys with.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Kawhi Leonard and Draymond Green," Williams said. "My favorite player growing up was Kawhi. He's not going to be a favorite when we play him, but I would appreciate swapping jerseys with him. But he's also the type of guy who worked his way up. He wasn't the best player when he first got into the league, but he grinded and put the time in to become the player that he is today."

Williams couldn't have picked a much better role model than Leonard. The two-time NBA champion was taken with the No. 15 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and developed into one of the best all-around players in the game. The Celtics will face off against the Clippers on Nov. 20, so maybe that's when we'll see the jersey swap could take place.

As for a potential swap with Green, the C's visit the Warriors on Nov. 15.

Boston opens its season on Oct. 23 in Philadelphia.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Celtics rookie Grant Williams names two NBA players he most wants to swap jerseys with originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston