Celtics roll vs. Hornets as Boston wins 118-104 in the ‘Sam Hauser’ game

After a pair of disappointing losses, the Boston Celtics have found a way to bounce back and get a win in the face of an extended losing streak several times so far in the NBA’s 2023-24 season. And at Spectrum Center on this past Monday night, they found a way to do it again in a 118-104 road victory vs. the Charlotte Hornets.

Big games from Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White secured the win for Boston in the game’s second half to get the Celtics back in the win column after yet another very brief losing streak.

The host of the NBC Sports Boston “Celtics Talk” podcast, Chris Forsberg, took a closer look at the victory for Boston on his most recent episode, dubbing the win the “Sam Hauser Game”.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what he had to say about it!

