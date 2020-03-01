Celtics-Rockets Takeaways: Boston had a problem with Houston in OT thriller

BOSTON -- The march towards a deep playoff run for Boston will mean displaying a high level of versatility at both ends of the floor.

There are few teams in the NBA that will test you at both ends of the floor more than the Houston Rockets, whose unorthodox brand of basketball has fueled their recent run of success. That's a lesson the Celtics learned once again, failing to come up with a much-needed defensive stop or a made shot in the closing minutes of a 111-110 overtime loss to the Rockets, their second loss to Houston this month.

Jaylen Brown made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that forced the game into overtime, but his potential game-winner in overtime was off the mark. Daniel Theis was able to corral the loose ball, but his put-back jumper went down after the final horn expired.

Boston (41-18) came in looking for a second chance at the Rockets who defeated them earlier this month in Houston (39-20). Instead, it was the Rockets coming away with the win fueled in large part by their ability to create multiple shot opportunities that show in a 14-7 advantage on second-chance points.

Jayson Tatum continued his torrid scoring spree by leading Boston with 32 points. But he did so on a paltry 9-for-27 shooting night. Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 41 points for Houston, while James Harden chipped in with 21 points and eight assists.

JAYLEN BROWN ANSWERS THE BELL

The role that Jaylen Brown plays changes from game-to-game, often depending on who is or isn't in the lineup. But to his credit, he's been ready to step up and fill whatever void he's asked to fill.

Boston needed him to be more of a scorer on Saturday. He didn't disappoint, delivering 22 points on 9-for-23 shooting from the field.

For all the points, defensive stops and rebounds he accumulates, his ability to morph into whatever role is needed in a particular game is arguably his best quality. It served him well against the Rockets, and will continue to serve him and the Celtics going forward.

WESTBROOK-HARDEN COMBO WAS EN FUEGO

The NBA is all about the power couple this season, with Westbrook and Harden ranked among the best.

Having two elite scorers to contend with forces a team to play better team defense, something the Celtics were inconsistent with doing most of the game on Saturday.

It isn't so much about them scoring as much as it is about not letting them be efficient with it. And while Boston did a much better job on Harden than they did earlier this month, Westbrook once again got way, way too comfortable getting to the rim and knocking down mid-range jumpers. The end result was them combining for more than half of Houston's scoring.

Just as impressive as the scoring, was that they combined for 13 assists. Even as they were torching the Celtics, they found willing and able teammates.

Chalk it up to another teachable moment in what has been a season's worth of lessons learned.

SMART MAKES ROCKETS PAY

The evolution of Marcus Smart into a two-way standout continues, with yet another strong performance at both ends of the floor.

Teams remain slow to embrace the fact that Smart is a pretty good 3-point shooter, no matter how much he makes them pay.

Houston, at least in the first half, didn't give Smart's long-range shooting much respect by leaving him open often. And it was Smart's 3-point shooting that paced the Celtics to a lead that peaked at 17 points in the first half.

Houston did a better job of keeping him under wraps in the second half, but by then it was too late. The damage inflicted by Smart was done, and ended with him tallying 26 points on 9-for-22 shooting. That included a 3-pointer in the closing minutes that cut Houston's lead to 102-101 with about 10 seconds to play.

