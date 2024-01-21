Celtics at Rockets, Jan. 21: Lineups, how to watch, injury reports, uniforms

Eight days ago in Boston, Houston’s Ime Udoka coached against his former NBA team for the first time. It didn’t go well for the Rockets.

There won’t be as much fanfare when the Celtics pay a return visit, since Toyota Center isn’t the scene where Udoka once led a team to the NBA Finals before ultimately losing his job in scandal.

However, it is a major opportunity for Udoka’s new-look Rockets to be on the big stage versus a truly elite opponent. And while Houston is again on night two of a back-to-back, this one features both games at home — which means no long hours of travel in between.

On Saturday’s front end, the Rockets had to exert significant effort in a thrilling one-point victory over the Utah Jazz. Jabari Smith Jr. left in the waning moments of overtime with a sprained left ankle, which could potentially put his status for Sunday into doubt.

When and How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 21

Time: 6:00 p.m. Central

TV Channel: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (20-21)

Guard: Fred VanVleet

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Dillon Brooks

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

Boston Celtics (32-10)

Guard: Derrick White

Guard: Jrue Holiday

Forward: Jaylen Brown

Forward: Jayson Tatum

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Projected lineups are based on each team’s previous game, though it should be noted that Smith left Saturday’s contest in the final minute of overtime with what the team said postgame was a sprained ankle. His status for Sunday against the Celtics is not yet known.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report for Saturday listed Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair) and Tari Eason (left leg injury management) as out, while Reggie Bullock (lower back pain) was questionable. Nate Hinton and Jermaine Samuels Jr. are in the NBA G League.

The Rockets are not required to issue an updated report for Sunday until a few hours before tipoff, owing to the back-to-back. Jabari Smith Jr. left Saturday’s game early with an ankle sprain.

Jrue Holiday (right elbow sprain) and Al Horford (rest) are listed as questionable for the Celtics, while young prospects JD Davison and Drew Peterson are with Boston’s G League affiliate.

Jan. 21 uniform choices

Rockets : White City Edition

Celtics: Black Statement Edition

(via LockerVision)

Latest interviews

xxx

Upcoming schedule

[lawrence-related id=120032,120021]

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire