Celtics' Robert Williams salutes Terry Rozier for contract extension

Robert Williams reacts to Rozier's massive reported extension

A former Boston Celtics guard is getting PAID.

Terry Rozier agreed to a four-year maximum contract extension with the Charlotte Hornets worth $97 million, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday.

The deal will make Rozier one of the highest-paid guards in the NBA and the second-highest-paid player in Charlotte behind fellow ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward.

It's a remarkable achievement for the Louisville product, who didn't start a game in his first two seasons with the Celtics and averaged 7.7 points over his four years in Boston.

Needless to say, Rozier's NBA contemporaries are happy for him -- including Boston big man Robert Williams, who congratulated Rozier on Twitter. (Warning: Tweet contains NSFW language.)

Ouuu shit. 😂 i ain’t gotta say nothing i know you active! Congrats my brother! https://t.co/TnANyL0jcR — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) August 19, 2021

Rozier's final season in Boston was Williams' rookie year in 2018-19, and the two clearly developed a strong bond. While that Celtics team lost in the second round of the playoffs, Rozier did enough that season after his breakout performance in the 2018 playoffs to land a three-year, $56.7 million deal from the Hornets in a 2019 sign-and-trade that brought Kemba Walker to Boston.

Rozier has blossomed into a star in Charlotte, averaging a career-high 20.4 points last season on 45% shooting to earn an extension worth $20 million more than the $77 million pact Marcus Smart reportedly agreed to this week.

Smart, newcomer Dennis Schroder and Payton Pritchard are expected to handle point guard duties in Boston this season as Rozier aims to raise his game another level after reaching max contract status.