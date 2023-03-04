Celtics' Robert Williams exits Friday's game vs. Nets with injury

Robert Williams exits Friday's game vs. Nets with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics lost Robert Williams to injury during Friday night's game vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

Williams landed awkwardly after a block attempt in the third quarter and immediately asked out of the game. He exited to the locker room and the Celtics ruled him out with left hamstring tightness shortly afterward.

If Williams is forced to miss an extended period of time, it will be a major blow to the Celtics on both ends of the floor. The 25-year-old adds a new dimension to the offense when he's on the court and his defensive presence is a significant contributor to the team's success.

Williams' injury took place while the Nets erased the Celtics' 28-point lead. Boston led 37-15 after the first quarter but was outsored by 27 over the next two frames.