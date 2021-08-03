Celtics reveal roster for 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

Nick Goss
·1 min read
In this article:
Celtics reveal 2021 NBA Summer League roster

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas did not take place in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately for basketball fans everywhere, it is returning in 2021.

The Boston Celtics announced their roster for this year's Summer League team and it features some quality names, including recent first-round draft picks Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Romeo Langford.

Here's the full Celtics roster:

Number

Player

Position

4

Carsen Edwards

Guard

11

Payton Pritchard

Guard

28

Yam Madar

Guard

45

Romeo Langford

Guard

26

Aaron Nesmith

Forward

30

Dedric Lawson

Forward

38

Sam Hauser

Forward

50

K.J. Lawson

Forward

41

Zach Auguste

Center

43

Aric Holman

Center

The Celtics' first Summer League game is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. ET against the Atlanta Hawks.

