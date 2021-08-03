Celtics reveal roster for 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas
The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas did not take place in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately for basketball fans everywhere, it is returning in 2021.
The Boston Celtics announced their roster for this year's Summer League team and it features some quality names, including recent first-round draft picks Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Romeo Langford.
Here's the full Celtics roster:
Number
Player
Position
4
Carsen Edwards
Guard
11
Payton Pritchard
Guard
28
Yam Madar
Guard
45
Romeo Langford
Guard
26
Aaron Nesmith
Forward
30
Dedric Lawson
Forward
38
Sam Hauser
Forward
50
K.J. Lawson
Forward
41
Zach Auguste
Center
43
Aric Holman
Center
The Celtics' first Summer League game is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. ET against the Atlanta Hawks.