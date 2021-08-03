Celtics reveal roster for 2021 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

Celtics reveal 2021 NBA Summer League roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas did not take place in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately for basketball fans everywhere, it is returning in 2021.

The Boston Celtics announced their roster for this year's Summer League team and it features some quality names, including recent first-round draft picks Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Romeo Langford.

Here's the full Celtics roster:

Number Player Position 4 Carsen Edwards Guard 11 Payton Pritchard Guard 28 Yam Madar Guard 45 Romeo Langford Guard 26 Aaron Nesmith Forward 30 Dedric Lawson Forward 38 Sam Hauser Forward 50 K.J. Lawson Forward 41 Zach Auguste Center 43 Aric Holman Center

The Celtics' first Summer League game is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. ET against the Atlanta Hawks.