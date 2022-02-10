Celtics reset: Boston's updated roster, assets after busy NBA trade deadline

Resetting Celtics' depth chart, assets, cap space after flurry of trades originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Stevens got down to business ahead of his first NBA trade deadline.

The new Boston Celtics president of basketball operations pulled off three trades Thursday that brought in two players and sent out seven players. Here's a recap of the deals, per multiple reports:

The moves leave the Celtics with five open roster spots, so they should be active on the buyout market before that March 1 deadline.

For now, here's a look at Boston's new depth chart:

Updated Celtics depth chart

Guards: Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard

Forwards: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, Aaron Nesmith

Bigs: Robert Williams, Al Horford, Daniel Theis

That's a pretty solid group: White (14.4 points and 5.6 assists for San Antonio this season) forms a strong defensive backcourt with Smart and gives Tatum and Brown another quality playmaker/scorer.

Meanwhile, Theis is a known commodity who could replace Horford in the starting lineup alongside Williams.

Updated Celtics draft assets

2022: Second-round pick (own)

2023: First-round pick (own), second-round pick (own), second-round pick (Blazers)

2024: First-round pick (own)

2025: First-round pick (own)

Assuming the Celtics don't have a top-four pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, they'll lose their first-rounder to San Antonio as part of the White trade.

The C's also don't have their 2024 second-rounder as a result of the Gordon Hayward-to-Charlotte trade and may lose their 2025 second-rounder depending on the draft positions of the Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Still, Stevens has all of his first-rounders until at least 2028, when the Spurs can swap their pick with Boston.

Updated Celtics luxury tax, salary cap situation

Not accounting for the "cash considerations" they'll send to Orlando, the Celtics saved roughly $6.3 million with Thursday's deals.

Player salary out: $29.8 million

Player salary in: $23.5 million

That moves Boston well under the luxury tax -- for now.

The C's still have five roster spots to fill, so if Stevens wants to stay under the tax, he'll need to spend wisely while filling out the end of his bench. But it appears the Celtics are on their way to avoiding the luxury tax and earning a hefty bonus entering next offseason.

It's worth noting that White (four years, $70 million through 2025) and Theis (four years, $36 million through 2024) are both on long-term deals. So, that may impact how Stevens spends in the 2022 offseason as the team looks to build around its "Core Four" of Tatum, Brown, Smart and Williams.