Celtics reportedly working to extend veteran floor general Jrue Holiday ‘sooner rather than later’

The Boston Celtics are reportedly working to extend veteran floor general Jrue Holiday “sooner rather than later” according to recent reporting from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Per the senior ESPN reporter, Holiday is eligible on April 1 for an extension beyond what he can sign right now.

“There are fewer limits on what he can sign April 1,” explained Windhorst via Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway. “And I do think that there’s interest on both sides to get something done sooner rather than later.” And while Windy may not have any intel on the actual likelihood of a deal being signed for us, it is hard to imagine that both sides aren’t motivated to try.

The Celtics put considerable assets into the deal to land Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers, and it has worked out about as well as anyone could have imagined on the court.

These things can always go sideways, of course, but to hear this level of chatter with a week to go before that April 1 date arrives.

We wouldn’t be shocked to hear that the UCLA alum has signed a new extension with Boston well before the start of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

