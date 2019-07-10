Celtics waiving Guerschon Yabusele highlights misses of 2016 NBA Draft

The Guerschon Yabusele era in Boston is over.

The Celtics have waived Yabusele, opening up a spot on the 15-man roster and putting an end to a disappointing career in Boston.

Yabusele was selected by the C's with the No. 16 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He was one of three first-round picks made by the Celtics in that draft -- the other two were Jaylen Brown (No. 3) and Ante Zizic (No. 23).

Yabusele did not play in 2016-17 and made his Celtics debut during the 2017-18 campaign. In two seasons with the Celtics, the French forward averaged 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds in 74 career games. He did not make any sort of positive on-court impact.

The Celtics have hit on several draft picks over the last few years, but Yabusele probably is their most embarrassing miss in a while.

Here are the players the Celtics missed out on by taking Yabusele at No. 16 in the 2016 draft.

No. 21: Caris LeVert, SG, Brooklyn Nets

No. 27: Pascal Siakam, PF, Toronto Raptors

No. 29: Dejounte Murray, PG/SG, San Antonio Spurs

No. 32: Ivica Zubac, C, Los Angeles Lakers

No. 36: Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG, Milwaukee Bucks

Undrafted: Fred VanVleet, PG, Toronto Raptors











There are some pretty good players listed above. And let's not forget Zizic was included in the Kyrie Irving trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers in August of 2017. So, only Brown remains from the Celtics' 2016 draft.

What will the Celtics do with their open roster spot after parting with Yabusele? One potential option is 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall signing a two-way contract with the team after an impressive NBA Summer League performance in Las Vegas. Fall has become a fan favorite and could be an intriguing option for the Celtics as they build their frontcourt ahead of the 2019-20 season.

