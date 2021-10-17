Celtics reportedly waive Jabari Parker; could a big be on their list of targets?

The Boston Celtics are reportedly waiving for No. 2 overall pick Jabari Parker according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. Parker, whose current contract would have had the Celtics guarantee a significant part of his $2.7 million contract if he were still with the team once the 2021-22 NBA regular season kicks off for Boston on Oct. 20, had seemed to be trending in the right direction to stick with the team.

It seems the Celtics have other plans in mind, however, with Boston electing to save money on their tax bill instead by waiving Parker, putting themselves in a position to sign or absorb another player by keeping their 15th regular-season roster spot open.

Whether the Celtics have a specific target in mind after a number of players have shaken free from other teams finalizing their own 2021-22 rosters or the team simply values flexibility moving forward, one thing is certain — the Jabari Parker era has come to an end with the team, for better or worse.

Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith relates that ‘there has been some buzz’ about adding another big to the roster given some recent concerns regarding the availability of both Robert Williams III and Al Horford, but at present nothing concrete seems to be in the pipeline.

