Celtics reportedly offered multiple late first-round picks for Detroit’s Jerami Grant

The Boston Celtics reportedly went hard after Detroit Pistons swingman Jerami Grant last season according to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, and for good reason. Grant averaged 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game last season with the Pistons while shooting 35% from 3 while playing the 4 for Detroit, a position of need for the Celtics.

Boston’s offer was ultimately rebuffed by the Pistons, perhaps out of respect for the enthusiasm the star has shown for playing for that organization under a Black head coach and general manager. With a comparative scarcity of people of color in leadership positions in the Celtics front office at the time and fewer still players of his caliber expressing interest in playing in the Michigan metropolis, Detroit preferred to stand pat.

Even if the Grant signing was initially a surprise per Edwards, who called it a “head-scratcher when he signed with Detroit because his skill set didn’t match the apparent direction of the franchise at the time.”

New Celtics guard Dennis Schroder is letting fans choose his jersey number, but it might backfire https://t.co/lBbp6gJQY0 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) September 14, 2021

"Grant’s first season with the Pistons proved that he could handle being an offensive focal point without a significant dip in production on both ends of the floor," added the Athletic analyst.

Story continues

"Title-contending teams have inquired about his services over the last year, and the Celtics reportedly offered multiple late-first-round picks. At 27, Grant is an important piece of what Detroit is building. The current expectation is that he eventually signs with Detroit long term — assuming that the potential of the Pistons’ roster develops into something worthwhile over the next two years."

Does this mean Boston won't be making calls regarding Grant in the future? https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1437824639850487808?s=20

Most likely, quite the opposite. A likely tough start to the 2021-22 season will almost certainly see such offers continue from the Celtics and other teams, though it may prove costly if they can even get GM Troy Weaver on the line. And while the hiring of new head coach Ime Udoka might make Boston a more attractive place to play for someone with Grant's inclinations, it still seems improbable at best that Grant will be on the move this season. This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook! [lawrence-related id=58535,58530,58500,58497] [listicle id=58490]

1

1