Celtics reportedly among teams interested in signing French center Vincent Poirier

With Aron Baynes gone, Al Horford potentially signing elsewhere and Daniel Theis possibly leaving as well, the Celtics are left searching for some rim protectors.

They're apparently looking beyond the United States as they're among teams interested in signing French big man Vincent Poirier, per Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports.

Starting to hear some buzz that Vincent Poirier from France may make a jump to the NBA for the upcoming season. He's been playing for Baskonia in the Spanish ACB league. The 6'11'' center does his work around the rim. One of the teams with interest is the Boston Celtics. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 22, 2019

Poirer wouldn't be the first center from overseas to sign with Boston. Theis did so in 2017, but now the 27-year-old is scheduled to hit free agency.

Smith sees Poirier as a potential Theis replacement.

Poirier could be this year's version of Daniel Theis for Boston. Theis is scheduled for free agency after two years with the Celtics. Boston could make him a restricted free agent by tendering Theis a qualifying offer, but the Celtics may choose to go the cap space route instead. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 22, 2019

Poirier played for Baskonia of the EuroLeague in 2018-19 averaging 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over 73 games. The 6-foot-11, 235-pounder participated in the NBA Summer League with the Magic in 2016 and did so again with the Nets in 2017.

The C's reportedly were interested in signing Poirier back in April, but he had no interest in being a bench player. Considering the state of the Celtics roster right now, the 25-year-old could see a fair amount of minutes if Boston does indeed ink him to a deal.

