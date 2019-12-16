Celtics Report Card: How Tacko Fall, other C's rookies are faring so far

The Boston Celtics' rookie class was the belle of the NBA's summer ball. They tantalized us with their potential during the exhibition slate, enough so that Boston entered the 2019-20 season with first-year players accounting for 41.2 percent of its 17-man roster, and it didn't seem outlandish.

But two months into the regular season, Boston's rookies are struggling to positively impact the team's success.

Even with a rash of early season injuries, coach Brad Stevens hasn't been able to consistently lean on any of the seven rookies on the team's roster. While there have been glimpses of potential, no one has quite kicked down the playing-time door.

For this week's report card, we put a spotlight on Boston's rookies and check which direction they are trending.

