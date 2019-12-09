Celtics Report Card: Power Ranking the C's roster by importance

Who's been the Celtics MVP so far this season?

It's not exactly an easy question to answer. Last week, we asked you guys to pick. Given four options - Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, and Marcus Smart - voters were split.

Smart prevailed in the balloting with 28 percent of votes but no one earned less than 22 percent. It hammered home how Boston's early season success has been a group effort from their core players.

In lieu of a report card - and Inspired by last weeks' voting - we attempted this week to try to power rank Celtics players based on their importance to the team's success so far this season. Like the voters in our poll, we found that you could shuffle the top 5 in just about any order and make a case for your rankings.

