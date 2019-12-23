Celtics Report Card: Grading Tacko Fall & Boston's injury fill-ins

The Boston Celtics navigated three games last week without four players as Gordon Hayward (sore foot), Marcus Smart (world's worst eye infection), Robert Williams (hip bruise), and Vincent Poirier (le pinkie fracture) were all sidelined the entire week.

The injury news is more optimistic moving forward. Smart ventured to the Auerbach Center Sunday night to engage in his first on-court work since that dastardly eye infection first flared, while Gordon Hayward is expected to be upgraded to probable for Wednesday's Christmas Day showdown against the Raptors.

The Celtics might (finally) have all five of their best players healthy and on the court again soon.

For this week's report card, we're handing out grades to the six role players who got thrust into elevated minutes this week and assessing how they might factor into Boston's plans moving forward.

