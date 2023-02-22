Celtics release encouraging injury report for first game after All-Star break

C's release encouraging injury report for first game after All-Star break originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be at near-perfect health for their first game after the NBA's All-Star break on Thursday night.

The C's will visit the Indiana Pacers and have their preferred starting lineup for only the second time this season.

The only player listed on Boston's latest injury report released Wednesday was forward Danilo Gallinari, who continues to rehab from an ACL tear suffered last summer.

This means Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams, Al Horford and Marcus Smart -- all of whom have missed games recently due to injuries or other reasons -- will be ready to go against the Pacers.

Being close to full health is a very encouraging development for the Celtics as they battle the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers for the coveted No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and the home court advantage that comes with it.

Boston enters Thursday with a league-best 42-17 record and a slim 0.5-game lead over Milwaukee for first place.