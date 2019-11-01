Celtics recall Tacko Fall from Red Claws for Friday vs. Knicks

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Knicks, which tips off tonight at 7 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike & Tommy have the call of the game at 7:30 p.m. You can also stream the game through the MyTeams App.

With both Enes Kanter and Robert Williams out for Friday night vs. the Knicks, the Celtics are in need of some size.

That's where Tacko Fall comes in.

Fans at TD Garden will be happy to hear the 7-foot-5 phenom was recalled from the Maine Red Claws ahead of Friday's matchup.

Fall made his NBA debut on Saturday against the Knicks when the two teams faced off at Madison Square Garden, notching four points and three rebounds in the victory.

