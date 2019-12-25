Celtics-Raptors Instant Overreactions: Enes Kanter becoming C's most important bench player

The Celtics overcame a 10-0 lead to start the game to roar back and beat the banged-up Raptors 118-102 on their home floor to spoil their first Christmas Day home game in franchise history. The Celtics had six players total double figures in the rout and extended their winning streak to four games.

Here are three instant overreactions from the team's key win, which brings the C's to 21-7 on the season.

1. Enes Kanter is becoming the Celtics' most important bench player

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Until Monday, it was uncertain if Kanter would even be able to suit up for the Celtics in this game. Because of an Interpol red notice put out after the Turkish government revoked his passport in 2017, Kanter hasn't been able to leave the United States because it was considered too dangerous.

But with the help of Justin Trudeau and the Canadian government, Kanter was able to play. And he had a big impact for the Celtics.

Kanter provided a much-needed rebounding presence and interior scoring threat for a team that struggled with Serge Ibaka and Chris Boucher early in the game. Kanter was able to match their intensity and gave the Celtics a much-needed spark off the bench to help them pull away from the banged-up Raptors, who were down a couple of key bigs in Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol. Kanter finished the day with 12 points and 11 boards in 18 minutes of action.

Had Kanter not been able to play, the C's would have only had Daniel Theis, Tacko Fall, and the undersized Grant Williams to man the center spot. As long as Robert Williams (hip) and Vincent Poirier (pinkie) are out, Kanter will be one of the Celtics' most important bench players.

2. Jaylen Brown's 16-point third quarter was an All-Star moment for him

Verdict: Not an overreaction

On the day that All-Star voting opened, Jaylen Brown made a pretty good case for why he should be included on the Eastern Conference's team.

Brown totaled 30 points on the day and shot 77 percent from the field. And it was his performance in the third quarter the really helped to put the Celtics over the top.

The Celtics came out of the half with an 8-point lead but went into the third quarter up 19, a number that turned out to be insurmountable for the Raptors. Brown made all five of his shots in that quarter and turned them into 16 points. That really helped the C's to pull away.

Brown continues to improve game in and game out, and it will be interesting to see if he gets enough support to make the All-Star game this season.

3. Jayson Tatum's poor shooting performance is cause for concern

Verdict: Overreaction

Tatum didn't have a good shooting performance against the Raptors, going just 5-of-18 and scoring 11 points. However, one rough game shouldn't be a problem for him.

Tatum had another dismal performance earlier this season when he went 1-of-18 against the Dallas Mavericks earlier in the season for just 5 points. It's notable that the Celtics also won that game and in the five games after that outing, Tatum bounced back, shooting 44.8 percent and averaging 23.4 points. He will surely bounce back from a shooting perspective, and this is seemingly just a blip on the radar after a 39-point outing on Sunday night against the Hornets.

Besides, Tatum still reached double-figures in points and was able to impact the game in other ways. He had 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and played the role of playmaker with 6 assists, just one shy of his career high.

