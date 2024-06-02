'Celtic's Ralston is Scotland's answer to right-back issue'

Celtic's Antony Ralston is the answer to Steve Clarke's right-wing back dilemma, says former Scotland midfielder Peter Grant.

After injuries to both Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson, it appears Ralston and uncapped Ross McCrorie are fighting it out for the spot on right side of the backline.

Despite limited starts at Celtic this season, playing second choice to Alistair Johnston, Grant feels Ralston has shown enough at both club level and in his eight international caps to start the Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

"I like McCrorie, he can play numerous positions," ex-Scotland coach Grant said on Sunday's Sportsound. "But I look at Ralston, he’s played in big games for Celtic, he’s never let them down.

"If you play with wing-backs, you've got to put crosses in the box. He does that very well. He'll deliver the ball. If you have someone like Lawrence Shankland up front, he will live off that.

"If you're dropping into your back five, he gives you that aggressiveness in one-on-one situations. He’s quick enough, strong enough and defends his back post well."