Celtics rally to beat Pacers 105-102, advance to NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS – The Boston Celtics rallied from a nine-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 105-102 and sweep the Eastern Conference Finals 4-0.

Derrick White hit the game-winning three-pointer with 45 seconds left to play.

Pascal Siakam put the Pacers up 102-98 with 3:33 left in the game. They wouldn’t score again and the Celtics closed the game out on a 7-0 run.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 29 points, while Jayson Tatum added 26. Andrew Nembhard paced Indiana with 24 points.

Pacers fans react to 2024 season, playoff run

Boston raced out to an eight-point lead on a Jrue Holiday three-pointer, but Indiana came right back, trailing by only one point after one quarter after a T.J. McConnell buzzer-beater.

The Pacers took the lead in the second quarter on a Nembhard three. They were down three late in the half when they beat the buzzer again on a Nembhard jumper. The Celtics led 58-57 at halftime.

The game stayed tight throughout the third with Indiana leading by three entering the final quarter.

Pacers’ All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton missed his second straight game with left hamstring soreness.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.