Advertisement
Breaking News:

Celtics sweep Pacers to reach second NBA Finals in 3 years

Celtics rally late again to close out Pacers for 4-0 sweep in Eastern Conference finals

michael marot
·1 min read
  • Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum stands on the court during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    1/13

    Celtics Pacers Basketball

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum stands on the court during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    2/13

    APTOPIX Celtics Pacers Basketball

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after making a basket during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    3/13

    Celtics Pacers Basketball

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after making a basket during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) passes between Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and forward Doug McDermott, right, during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    4/13

    Celtics Pacers Basketball

    Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) passes between Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and forward Doug McDermott, right, during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) drives past Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    5/13

    Celtics Pacers Basketball

    Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) drives past Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts to a call during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    6/13

    Celtics Pacers Basketball

    Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts to a call during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    7/13

    Celtics Pacers Basketball

    Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) tries to steal the ball from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    8/13

    Celtics Pacers Basketball

    Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) tries to steal the ball from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) drives around Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    9/13

    Celtics Pacers Basketball

    Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) drives around Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    10/13

    Celtics Pacers Basketball

    Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket ahead of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, left, during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    11/13

    Celtics Pacers Basketball

    Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket ahead of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, left, during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket in front of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    12/13

    Celtics Pacers Basketball

    Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket in front of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) fight for the opening tipoff during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    13/13

    Celtics Pacers Basketball

    Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) fight for the opening tipoff during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum stands on the court during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after making a basket during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) passes between Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and forward Doug McDermott, right, during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) drives past Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts to a call during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) tries to steal the ball from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) drives around Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket ahead of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, left, during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket in front of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) fight for the opening tipoff during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick White's tie-breaking 3-pointer with 43 seconds left gave Boston the lead and the Celtics closed out a four-game sweep of the Indiana Pacers 105-102 on Monday night to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

White finished with 16 points. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 29 points while Jayson Tatum added 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to help erase a nine-point second-half deficit.

Boston swept the Pacers after rallying from a 3-0 deficit in last year's conference finals to force a seventh game.

Indiana, which again played without two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, lost its second straight at home — both in the final minute after giving up leads. Andrew Nembhard had 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds but missed a potentially tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Pacers never go the ball again.

Pascal Siakam added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana while T.J. McConnell had 15 points and Aaron Nesmith had 14.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement