Celtics rally from 18 down, steal Game 3 and take commanding 3-0 lead in ECF

The Celtics overcame an 18-point 3rd-quarter deficit to steal Game 3 and to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Indiana Pacers Saturday night.

After trailing since the opening moments of the second quarter, Boston slowly clawed their way back with tough shot-making. With just under 40 seconds left in the game, Jrue Holiday muscled past Indiana Pascal’s Siakam for the basket plus the foul. After Tatum missed a driving layup, the Pacers raced down the other end - into the waiting clutches of Holiday, who stole the ball and drew the foul. Former Celtic Aaron Nesmith’s desperation shot found rim but no twine, completing the 114-111 Boston win.

Jayson Tatum, the game’s highest scorer, became the first player in NBA history to register 36 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 threes without a turnover.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

