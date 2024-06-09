How the Celtics punished the Mavericks defense

The Boston Celtics won Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. Joe Mazzulla’s team showed its offensive dominance, consistently finding gaps in the Mavericks’ defense and creating high-level scoring opportunities to build a significant lead early in the game.

In the latest episode of “The Celtics Chronicle” podcast, the hosts break down the different ways the Celtics looked to punish Dallas’ defense. They also point out how the Mavericks could look to adjust their game plan heading into Game 2 on Sunday (June 9) and what the Celtics should watch out for.

Dallas isn’t going to be an easy out. They have lost the opening game of two previous rounds in the postseason before surging back to win the series and progress. As such, the Celtics must remain fluid in their approach. Fortunately, Mazzulla has the deepest roster in the NBA, and two of the most talented forwards in the league in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

