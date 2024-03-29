Celtics projected to finish 2023-24 NBA season with more than 60 wins

The Boston Celtics were widely seen as one of the most likely contending teams heading into the NBA’s 2023-24 season, but few people saw them winning north of 60 games with ease. But the Celtics are currently on pace to win well over that total, with Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley projecting a 64-18 overall record for Boston this campaign.

Noting that the Celtics don’t actually NEED to keep their foot on the gas with the East’s top seed and likely the top overall seed as well, Buckley writes that Boston “shouldn’t down-shift too dramatically, as they’ll want to maintain momentum for what they hope will be a championship trek through the playoffs.”

“They clinched their conference before anyone else secured a playoff spot, which might be the best testament yet to their wire-to-wire dominance this season,” he adds.

“Yet, due to previous stumbles on the big stage, Boston still has plenty to prove about its ability to perform under the brightest lights,” recalls Buckley.

“The Celtics won’t be able to answer those questions until the postseason, but this lingering skepticism may help fuel them toward the finish line.” Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

