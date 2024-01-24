Celtics president Rich Gotham on the business of an NBA team

Even the most stalwart fans of the Boston Celtics might have a hard time telling you what it is exactly that Celtics president Rich Gotham does for the storied ball club. But thankfully for the vast majority of us in the dark about the business side of Boston’s operations, Gotham himself recently shared some light on how he helps make the Celtics the behemoth that they are.

On a recent episode of the “Run The Numbers” podcast, the host and Gotham sat down to talk what the brass tacks are the Boston president gets down to when it’s time to get to work, proverbially speaking.

From how fans literally get in the door to the content they consume online while they wait to get in or while sitting on their couch, Gotham’s imprint and guidance can be found in myriad ways if you know where to look.

Check it out above!

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire