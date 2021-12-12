Celtics president Brad Stevens spotted in Europe checking up on Yam Madar

Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations recently made a trip to Europe to check in on stashed Israeli point guard Yam Madar, according to a recent article by EuroHoops.

The Celtics president and a number of other NBA executives reportedly made the trip to see Madar play for his team in the ABA League — Partizan NIS — as they faced Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana in that league’s Round 11 Derby. Madar had made a string effort to sign on with Boston with his participation in this year’s Celtics summer league squad, but the unexpected signing of Dennis Schroder put those hopes to bed.

So far in 10 ABA League games played, the Beit Dagan native averages 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, and 7.4 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per contest when Partizan NIS plays EuroCup games.

WATCH: Do the Boston Celtics need to make a trade? And if so, to what end? https://t.co/exoeU9Z7y9 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) December 12, 2021

