Celtics President Brad Stevens hints at more roster moves to come

The Boston Celtics have officially added combo guard Malcolm Brogdon and veteran forward Danilo Gallinari to the team, which they officially announced on Tuesday morning. The club hosted an introductory press conference to welcome the two newest Celtics to the Hub. President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens also spoke at the event. And while he was excited about the two additions, he offered hints that Boston may not be done making moves this offseason.

“We’re still looking,” Stevens said of the Celtics’ remaining offseason plans. “We’ll still add at least one more body at whatever we call the five position nowadays,”

Stevens was quick to offer praise for big man Luke Kornet, who signed a two-year deal this summer to remain in Boston.

It seems the club will look to add another big man into the fold while also giving Kornet a shot to crack head coach Ime Udoka’s rotation.

“We’ve been really high on Luke, we thought he had a terrific G League season. We think that he can step right in and be a passer, and a ballhandler, and a mover, and a screener, and a roller when need be. We’ll probably add one more person that can play in that area. But we really believe in Luke.”

Kornet played in only twelve games for the Celtics last season, but his ability to stretch the floor is intriguing. Still, his lack of muscle and defensive prowess could be limiting.

“We’ll continue to look at what adds to our team,” Stevens said.

At this point, that does not appear to include bringing back Australian big Aron Baynes. That possibility was reportedly ruled out.

Out in Vegas, centers Mfiondu Kabengele and Trevion Williams have impressed, but keep in mind, Boston has several traded player exceptions available — certainly something to monitor for the rest of the summer.

