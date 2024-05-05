Celtics playoff schedule: Dates, times for Round 2 series vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the next obstacle to Banner 18 for the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday afternoon with a 106-94 win in Game 7 of its first-round series against the Orlando Magic. As the No. 4 seed in the East, the Cavs will travel to Boston for Game 1 of the second-round series on Tuesday.

The C's will be well-rested for the series opener as they closed out the first round vs. the Miami Heat on Wednesday. They defeated their East rival in five games, topping the series off with a wire-to-wire 118-84 win in front of the TD Garden crowd.

Boston beat Cleveland twice in their three regular-season matchups. In their most recent showdown on March 5, the Cavs erased a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn a dramatic 105-104 victory.

Below is the full schedule for the Celtics-Cavs series. Some start times are TBD, but NBC Sports Boston will have coverage beginning an hour before every game with Celtics Pregame Live, as well as halftime coverage with Celtics Halftime Live and postgame coverage with Celtics Postgame Live.

Game 1: Cavs vs. Celtics; Tuesday, May 7 -- 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Cavs vs. Celtics; Thursday, May 9 -- 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Celtics at Cavs; Saturday, May 11 -- 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Celtics at Cavs; Monday, May 13 -- 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5:* Cavs vs. Celtics, Wednesday, May 15

Game 6 :* Celtics at Cavs; Friday, May 17

Game 7:* Cavs vs. Celtics; Sunday, May 19

!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();