The Celtics playmaking was the key to downing the Mavs

The Boston Celtics overcame the Dallas Mavericks to secure a Game 1 victory in the NBA Finals. Joe Mazzulla’s team consistently attacked the Mavericks’ defense as they looked to load up to the ball. Despite dealing with double teams in the halfcourt, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown found ways to make reads.

During his postgame news conference, Mazzulla praised the poise and decision-making of his star duo. He cited how their ability to punish double-teams and traps helped Boston control the game’s flow. As such, the Celtics could implement their style of offense and keep Dallas on the back foot.

“That’s what those guys do,” Mazzulla said. “They have the ability to draw two guys, and the most important thing is making the right play over and over again, doing what’s best for the team, reading the two-on-ones, and when they’re at their best, those guys are able to do that. I thought their decision-making helped control the game, especially when they went on that run, and we were able to get that back.”

Tatum and Brown have both flourished as ball-handlers and playmakers over the past two seasons. Tatum is now one of the best point-forwards in the NBA, while Brown has learned how to use his aggressive offense to draw a defense before making the right pass.

The Mavericks must now adjust their defensive scheme as they look to limit the impact Tatum and Brown can have when attacking an aggressive defense. Boston has too much spacing for double-teams to be an effective strategy. If Dallas sticks with sending two at the ball, they will struggle in Game 2 on Sunday (June 9).

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire