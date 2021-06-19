Celtics players react to Kemba Walker’s trade to Oklahoma City Thunder

Several Boston Celtics took to social media to say their goodbyes to teammate and friend Kemba Walker after the team’s starting floor general was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown on Friday morning.

While the UConn product had had his struggles over the prior two seasons with an often-balky knee, he was still close to and beloved by his fellow Celtics players, a common trait of the popular point guard at every stop of his basketball career. Expressing their support and love for their now ex-teammate, a number of Boston’s remaining players voiced their thoughts about Walker’s sudden departure.

Let’s take a look at what they had to say (h/t Reddit user test99999999999):

Payton Pritchard

For the rookie point guard, Walker's departure almost certainly means a bump in floor time. That doesn't mean the Oregon product is happy to see the veteran leave, though -- "Gonna miss you Dawg!" wrote the first-year floor general.

Grant Williams

The second-year forward grew particularly close to Walker while staying with the former Charlotte star in his adopted North Carolina hometown during the pandemic hiatus. "My OG, my Big Brother, blessings moving forward," shared the Tennessee product.

Tristan Thompson

The veteran big man said his goodbyes to one of the other most senior voices on the team through reposting an image shared by the team account with his own words added. "One of my favorite teammates ever," wrote the Canadia center. "[G]lad I got to play with you bro, OKC got a special talent."

Rob Williams III

"Big bruh!!" chimed in big man Robert Williams III. "We gone miss ya!" Knowing Walker's frustration as a player who also missed a lot of time last season, the two shared a connection beyond the occasional lob.

Marcus Smart

Walker's backcourt partner and fellow Team USA compatriot, Smart will miss the UConn product. "One of the best teammates I've ever had," wrote the Flower Mound native. "Fam for life!"

Story continues

Boston's rising superstar will miss his Celtics and Team USA teammate as well, expressing as much in few words. "Damn..." wrote Tatum. "My boy [for life]". This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook! [lawrence-related id=52216,52219,52217,52214] [listicle id=52194]

1

1